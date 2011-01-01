Нужна помощь в чтении на русском. Пожалуйста помогите. ( не перевод, а произношение) Founded about 43 years under the name Лондиниум the Romans. Shortly after their invasion of Britain in 1- III centuries the capital of the Ro...

Английский язык

Нужна помощь в чтении на русском. Пожалуйста помогите. ( не перевод, а произношение) Founded about 43 years under the name Лондиниум the Romans. Shortly after their invasion of Britain in 1- III centuries the capital of the Roman Britain, with the XI- XII centuries- England, with 1707 of the year Great Britain, with the XVI on the XX century British Empire. On the 1825 on 1925 was the largest city of the world. In London lived 8,173,900 people according to the 2011 Census. the second largest city of Europe and the largest in the European Union. It forms agglomeration" Greater London" and more extensive метрополитенский area. Located in the southeast of the island United Kingdom, on the plain of London pool at the mouth of the Thames near the North Sea. The focus of the London museums is a district of South Kensington, which houses the Natural History Museum, Science Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, the British Museum, the collection of which is about 7.5 million exhibits, the London National Gallery, one of the most respected experts art museums in the world, the Tate Gallery and other museums. I like the whole of London. Its culture, architecture, life.

Автор: Гость