Нужно найти подлежащее и сказуемое Ask questions to the sentences. 1. Hubert’s aunt has just arrived from Spain. Has Hubert’s aunt arrived from Spain yet? 2. Alice has never been good at Mathematics. 3. Ruth has always been int...

Английский язык

Нужно найти подлежащее и сказуемое Ask questions to the sentences. 1. Hubert’s aunt has just arrived from Spain. Has Hubert’s aunt arrived from Spain yet? 2. Alice has never been good at Mathematics. 3. Ruth has always been interested in the history of Great Britain. 4. Robert and Kelly have learnt to play the bagpipe. 5. Vlad and Tanya have studied many books about customs and traditions in Scotland. 6. My brother has taken part in Highland Games this year.

