Нужно вставить артикли a, an, the 1. We are going to be late. Let's take ... taxi, shall we? 2. Is he going to ... Paris or ... London next year? 3. The trip was very tiring and ... train was three hours late. 4. Would you like...

Гость: Гость:

1. We are going to be late. Let's take taxi, shall we? 2. Is he going to Paris or London next year? 3. The trip was very tiring and the train was three hours late. 4. Would you like going by train or by air? 5. It was stuffy in the bus. The passengers were hot and angry. 6. There was nobody at the station. Only the taxi driver was waiting for the rare passengers to take them to their hotels. Правда, в 1-ом и 6-ом я не уверена.