Нужно вставить should или shouldn't 1) The kids [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't spend so much time in front of the TV. 2) You [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't be so selfish. 3) He [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't hurr...

Английский язык

Нужно вставить should или shouldn't 1) The kids [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't spend so much time in front of the TV. 2) You [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't be so selfish. 3) He [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't hurry to school.It's 7.55! 4) You are overweight. You [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't go on a diet. 5) Your room is really messy, you [Choose the answer]shouldshouldn't tidy it immediately.

Автор: Гость