Очень нужен диалог на английском языке про спорт,типа ходьбы в бассейн или катания на велосипедах)

- Hello, Lilly! You looks great! How are you? - I’m fine, thank you. And what about you? - I’m OK. Where are you going? - I’m going to the swimming pool. - Oh, it’s interesting! Are you a good swimmer? - I think I am. I am in our school swimming team. We are going to take part in the competitions next week. - How long have you been going in for swimming? - I have been swimming for 5 years. - And do you think it’s useful? - Yes, of course it is! As you remember when I was younger, I always felt badly, I missed classes because of illnesses. And now I never get sick. I become stronger and hardier. Sport helps me to organize my activities better and to be more disciplined. - Oh, it’s sounds magnificent! But I don’t have time to go in for sports. And I am healthy and organized. It isn’t necessary for me. - Don’t say so! Come to our trainings and you’ll see that people can swimm also and for pleasure. - OK. I’ll think about it. Good-bye! - Good-bye! See you soon!