Английский язык
ОЧЕНЬ НУЖНО, ЖЕЛАТЕЛЬНО ЧТО БЫ БЫЛО ПРАВИЛЬНО! заранее спасибо Вставите слова в нужное время. Once a rich lady phoned the manager of the London Opera House. She 1___ (say) that she wanted to have a party and invite a famous singer. The manager 2___ (agree) to help her. (The singer 3___ (come) to the lady’s house. The lady 4___ (be) pleased to see him, but she 5___ (tell) him to have supper with her servants (прислуга).) The singer 6___ (say) nothing. He 7___ (go) to the kitchen 8___ (enjoy) his supper and after it 9___ (sing) to the servants. The lady 10___ (not expect) him to stay there so long and 11___ (call) him, as she 12___ (not be) pleased with the fact that he 13___ (not be) in her sitting-room with her guests. “14___ you ___ (sing) something for us?” she 15 ___ (ask) him. “I always 16___ (sing) for those people with whom I have supper.” He 17___ (teach) a good lesson to the rich lady. 5 points. 17 points. Скрыть
Said Agreed Came Was Told Said Went Enjoyed Singed Was not expected Called him Was not were He were not Will you sing something for us? She asked him Singing Teach
