ОЧЕНЬ НУЖНО, ЖЕЛАТЕЛЬНО ЧТО БЫ БЫЛО ПРАВИЛЬНО! заранее спасибо Вставите слова в нужное время. Once a rich lady phoned the manager of the London Opera House. She 1___ (say) that she wanted to have a party and invite a famous singer. The manager 2___ (agree) to help her. (The singer 3___ (come) to the lady’s house. The lady 4___ (be) pleased to see him, but she 5___ (tell) him to have supper with her servants (прислуга).) The singer 6___ (say) nothing. He 7___ (go) to the kitchen 8___ (enjoy) his supper and after it 9___ (sing) to the servants. The lady 10___ (not expect) him to stay there so long and 11___ (call) him, as she 12___ (not be) pleased with the fact that he 13___ (not be) in her sitting-room with her guests. “14___ you ___ (sing) something for us?” she 15 ___ (ask) him. “I always 16___ (sing) for those people with whom I have supper.” He 17___ (teach) a good lesson to the rich lady. 5 points. 17 points. Скрыть

