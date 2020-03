Очень прошу помогите!!!переведите словосочетания на русский язык. A thinking scientist; a running boy; a talking parrot; a sleeping beauty; a growing interest; a glittering stone; the setting sun; the flashing lightning; a gir...

Английский язык

Очень прошу помогите!!!переведите словосочетания на русский язык. A thinking scientist; a running boy; a talking parrot; a sleeping beauty; a growing interest; a glittering stone; the setting sun; the flashing lightning; a girl entering the room; a boy climbing the tree; clouds bringing rain; walking in the forest; boating on the river; a well-known writer; the taken measures; the hidden letter; a frightened child; competition started an hour ago; the game won; a bird caught; dishes washed; dinner cooked; having come to power; having lost the power; having answered the questions; having been bought the car…; having been well organized the party…; having been well prepared the pupils …; having been washed the child; having been sent the . переведите предложения, содержащие различные формы причастия на русский язык. She was looking at the woman sitting at the window. Books written by W. Shakespeare are translated into many languages. Having colonized many African and Asian countries Great Britain became a powerful state. The task facing us is to master the English language. He didn’t notice the letter hidden among the newspaper. Having won the political struggle the leader of the party became very popular. Knowing the English language well, you can translate newspaper articles without a dictionary. As followed by angry bees the boy ran towards the house. Having been well prepared for the examination the student could answer all the questions the teacher asked him.

