Английский язык
Огромная просьба, помогите! Очень срочно. 1. If she (to find out) the truth, she (to be) very happy. 2. I (to visit) him in the hospital, if I (to know) about his illness. 3. If we (not to like) his suggestion, we (to tell) him about it. 4. If John (to want ) the advice, he (to ask) you. 5. If his sister (to have) better qualification, she (to be able to) apply for better job. 6. They (to find) the solution, if they (to understand) the problem. 7. If Beth (to go) to her native town, she (to be) happier. 8. If you (not to agree) with me, I (to go) to the director. 9. What you (to do), if he (tell) you to leave?
1) ... she finds out, she will not be... 2) would visit, i knew 3) do not like, we would tell him 4) wants, he will ask you 5) has, will be able 6)would find, if they understand 7) goes, will be 8) do not agree, i will go 9) would you do, tells
Русский язык