Английский язык

Огромная просьба, помогите! Очень срочно. 1. If she (to find out) the truth, she (to be) very happy. 2. I (to visit) him in the hospital, if I (to know) about his illness. 3. If we (not to like) his suggestion, we (to tell) him about it. 4. If John (to want ) the advice, he (to ask) you. 5. If his sister (to have) better qualification, she (to be able to) apply for better job. 6. They (to find) the solution, if they (to understand) the problem. 7. If Beth (to go) to her native town, she (to be) happier. 8. If you (not to agree) with me, I (to go) to the director. 9. What you (to do), if he (tell) you to leave?

