Опис дикой тварини англыйською мовою

Опис дикой тварини англыйською мовою
I'd like to tell you about elephants. these are big grey animals. They live in India and Africa. Elephants have big ears, a long trunk and a tail and 4 big legs. They use their trunk for taking food and putting it into the mouth. They also wash themselves with the trunk. Elephants eat grass, fruit and leaves. They are very clever. These animals help people. They carry them and their things. But people kill elephants for bone, which they use for making souvenirs.
