Опис двух диких тварин рысь и панду на английском языке.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Lynx – very nice predatory cat found in the forest. These wild animals are not completely understood by man, they are reserved and cautious, getting to them is not so easy. Given the nature of the forest cats remains completely obscure the fact that they are easy to put up with the next person, live close to human settlements and even not afraid to pay a visit to the villages. In the winter can freely use paths trodden people. A wild cat is very unusual, so it will be interesting to learn about how she lives in the wild, what it eats, how lynx is protected from enemies, how many kittens she is born in the year...
