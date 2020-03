ОТДАМ 20 баллов Перевести в косвенную речь 1.The teacher ask us: "do you understand" 2. The teacher askes us: "do you understand" 3. Grandmother ask me:" Where is a cap of tea" 4. My mother said:" I don't like cooking" ...

Английский язык

ОТДАМ 20 баллов Перевести в косвенную речь 1.The teacher ask us: "do you understand" 2. The teacher askes us: "do you understand" 3. Grandmother ask me:" Where is a cap of tea" 4. My mother said:" I don't like cooking" 5. My mother says: "I don't like cooking" 6. Ksusha said:" Musha naught not a boy" 7. Misha said : " I can not live wis out English.

Автор: Гость