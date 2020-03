ОТДАМ 22 БАЛЛОВ!! ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ГРАМОТНО ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ТЕКСТ For most people, this process ends when they are in their mid-to-late teens. For others, however, it is the beginning of a lifetime of learning. After they finish...

ОТДАМ 22 БАЛЛОВ!! ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ГРАМОТНО ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ТЕКСТ For most people, this process ends when they are in their mid-to-late teens. For others, however, it is the beginning of a lifetime of learning. After they finish school, many progress to vocational education where they will learn more useful skills such as computer literacy or basic business management. Others will enroll on a programme of higher education at a university where, with hard work, they will have an opportunity to graduate after four years with a well-earned degree. After that, they may work for a while before opting to study for a higher degree — an MA. for example, or PhD. Alternatively, they may choose to attend an evening xrourse after work, or if they have a sympathetic employer, obtain a day release so they can study during the day. And if they live a long way from the university they might follow a correspondence course using mail and the Internet.

