Открыть скобки употребляя глагол в Present Perfect или Past Simple
Английский язык
Открыть скобки употребляя глагол в Present Perfect или Past Simple
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. My friend live in London every summer. 2. You often go for a walk. 3. Yesterday Ann watched TV. 4. Tomorrow I will read an interesting book. 5. He worked at school last year. 6. We will visit Moscow next week это?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Биология
Английский язык
Раскройте скобки и поставьте глаголы в Present Perfect John and Carol ________________________________ (not / watch) the cartoons yet. They ___...
Русский язык