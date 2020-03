Ответь те пожалуйста срочно!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Have tried to learn english on your own reading books ? How did it work? Do you think people can learn foreign languages as well as native speakers do? How long do you think...

Английский язык

Ответь те пожалуйста срочно!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Have tried to learn english on your own reading books ? How did it work? Do you think people can learn foreign languages as well as native speakers do? How long do you think we should learn a foreign language to be able to speak it fluently? Why are you learning english?Do you find it interestring?Useful? Do you think many people are interested in learning english these days?Why?

Автор: Гость