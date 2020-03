Ответить кратко и полным ответом. 1. Do you have dozens after-school activites in your school? 2. Are there any clubs in your clubs in your school? Give exemples. 3. What skills can children learn and deverlop in your school c...

Ответить кратко и полным ответом. 1. Do you have dozens after-school activites in your school? 2. Are there any clubs in your clubs in your school? Give exemples. 3. What skills can children learn and deverlop in your school clubs? 4. What other opportunities do your school clubs offer the children? 5. Waht events do they have in your school clubs? What's your favoutite? 6. Do your school clubs meet your interest? 7. Do your school clubs challenge you enough?

