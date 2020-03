Ответьте на вопросы: 1.What English speaking countries do you know? 2 Is English or French the most important international language nowadays? 3 What foreign languages are popular in Russia? 4 Do you know American equival...

Английский язык

Ответьте на вопросы: 1.What English speaking countries do you know? 2 Is English or French the most important international language nowadays? 3 What foreign languages are popular in Russia? 4 Do you know American equivalents for the British words "biscuits","sweets","autumn"?

Автор: Гость