Ответьте пожаааалуйста на вопросы 1) Is it good to be a part of a group? 2) What is your favorite forget country? 3) How and where do you prefer to rest? 4) Do you often fall in love? 5) Can a poor person be a happy one?

Английский язык
Ответьте пожаааалуйста на вопросы 1) Is it good to be a part of a group? 2) What is your favorite forget country? 3) How and where do you prefer to rest? 4) Do you often fall in love? 5) Can a poor person be a happy one?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Yes but only if you work cooperatively  2) My favorite country is Italy because of their way to live where family always comes first 3) I prefer to rest at home where no one can interrupt me  4) Not at all, I'm not that kind of person 5) Poor person may be even more happier than a rich one because you can get something new 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Составте рассказ в корнях с чередованием гласных а- и о- раст,ращ,рос,кас,кос,лаг,лож,гар,гор.
Ответить
Математика
Никита купил в булочной 3 ватрушки по цена 5рублей 40копеек за плюшек по цене 4 руб. и 50 коп. сколько сдачи с 50 руб. он получил
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Топас созинин эвфемизми
Ответить
Математика
В большом фонтане у входа 80 струй. среди них 8 очень высокие. Во сколько раз высоких струй меньше, чем низких?
Ответить
Литература
Бунеев тетрадь по литературе 2 разделу урок 29 мудрые мысли если ты пиши из детской литературы 17 века сочинение сочинение Куроко 29 Бунеев
Ответить