Ответьте пожаааалуйста на вопросы 1) Is it good to be a part of a group? 2) What is your favorite forget country? 3) How and where do you prefer to rest? 4) Do you often fall in love? 5) Can a poor person be a happy one?
Английский язык
1) Yes but only if you work cooperatively 2) My favorite country is Italy because of their way to live where family always comes first 3) I prefer to rest at home where no one can interrupt me 4) Not at all, I'm not that kind of person 5) Poor person may be even more happier than a rich one because you can get something new
