Переделайте предложения в Passive Voice(страдательный залог). 1.We turn on the light when it is dar. 2.The students finished their translation in time. 3.Helen washed the dishes. 4.Betty often took her younger brother for a wa...

Переделайте предложения в Passive Voice(страдательный залог). 1.We turn on the light when it is dar. 2.The students finished their translation in time. 3.Helen washed the dishes. 4.Betty often took her younger brother for a walk. 5.Mother has made some coffee. 6.Have you ironed your dressyet? 7.Nina mispronounced this word. 8.They have told her the truth. 9.She promised us an interesting entertainment. 10. One uses chalk for writing on the blackboard. 11.I shall finish my work about seven o'clock. 12. Somebody has opened the door.
The light is turned on when it is dark. The translation was finished in time by students. The dishes were washed by Helen. Betty's younger brother was often taken for a walk by her. Coffee has been made by mother. Has the dress been ironed yet? This word was mispronounced by Nina. The truth has been told. The interesting entertainment was promised by her. The chalk is used for writing.The work should be finished about 7o'clock. The door has been opened.
