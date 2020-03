Переведите и определитель залог и время: 1. We are often asked at the lesson. 2. she studied at our shool last year. 3. the conference will be held next week. 4. this book was written by our teacher. 5. our college was fou...

Английский язык

Переведите и определитель залог и время: 1. We are often asked at the lesson. 2. she studied at our shool last year. 3. the conference will be held next week. 4. this book was written by our teacher. 5. our college was founded in 1930. Подчеркните сложное дополнение. 1. we heard her play the piano. 2. the teacher made us translate the text.

