Переведите на ин.яз плиззз!11! К сожалению, учитель заболел и урок отменяется. Этого учителя некем заменить. Надо помочь ребятам сделать задания. Мы сможем помочь решить сложную задачу поматематике. Это домашние задание ну...

Unfortunately, the teacher fell ill and the lesson is canceled. This is no one to replace the teacher. We must help children to do the job. We can help to meet the challenge pomatematike. It is necessary to carry out homework for Monday. With the help of a calculator is necessary to calculate the result. You can search for useful information on the Internet. I will clear the course to explain to classmates solutions. They will keep a record of my speech.