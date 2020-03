Переведите на русский язык текст THE FUNNY ANIMAL. THE FUNNY ANIMAL. This is the tale of a little old man. His name is Dob. And it is the tale of Dob's friend - a dog. The dog's name is Rover. And it is the tale of a very fun...

Английский язык

Переведите на русский язык текст THE FUNNY ANIMAL. THE FUNNY ANIMAL. This is the tale of a little old man. His name is Dob. And it is the tale of Dob's friend - a dog. The dog's name is Rover. And it is the tale of a very funny animal. One day Dob is busy. He is making lunch. He is making porridge, hamburgers and meatballs - he knows that his friend Rover likes them very much. When Rover came, the luch was on the table. He saw the meatballs and said: "M-m-m. Great!" The two friends ate the meatballs and porridge and drank some milk. After lunch Dob and Rover went for a walk.

