Переведите на русский!!!СРОЧНО!! B. 1.Алиса сказала, что Джон говорит с акцентом. 2.Джейн хотела знать, где ее двоюродные братья были вчера. 4.Эндрю сказал, что ничего не знал о катастрофе. 5.Кити знала, что ее сестра не уме...

Гость: Гость:

1.Alice said that John speaks with an accent. 2.Jane wanted to know where her cousins were yesterday. 4.Andrew said that he knew nothing about the crash. 5.Kitty knew that her sister didn't know how to cook. 6.She was surprised when he learned that Anna canned apples. 7.Dad showed me a book that I bought for my brother. 8.I asked where did our aunt.