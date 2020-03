Переведите пожалуйста кто понимает ? The oldest film festival in the world, the Venice film festival was founded in 1932. It is THE film festival to look out for. The awards given out by this festival are Golden Lion, Silver Li...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста кто понимает ? The oldest film festival in the world, the Venice film festival was founded in 1932. It is THE film festival to look out for. The awards given out by this festival are Golden Lion, Silver Lion, Lion of the Future, Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award, etc. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most prestigious and biggest film festivals of the world.

