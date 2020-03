Переведите пожалуйста текст: Фастфуд не имеет никакой пользы для организма. В не??оторых случаях лучше воздержаться от употребления пищи, чем кушать опасные блюда. Вред фастфуда на организм человека *Лишний вес и ожирение; ...

Гость: Гость:

Fast food has no benefit for the body. In some cases it is better to refrain from eating the food than to eat dangerous meals.The dangers of fast food on the human body*Excess weight and obesity;*Stones in the gallbladder;*Kidney problems;*Atherosclerosis;*The increase of cholesterol;*Increased blood sugar levels;*Hypertension;*Liver disease and pancreas;*Caries;*Ulcers and gastritis.Children begin to suffer a variety of diseases more often than their parents. And this can be explained not only the adverse environment, but also the food that harm the body. Little children and students prefer high-calorie foods fast food.Many students eat fast food to save time on cooking and money. Such savings lead to stomach ulcers and liver problems.