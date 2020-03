Переведите пожалуйста текст: Лето 2015 было самое лучшее.Я ездила в деревню к бабушке,жила у нее.В деревне у меня хорошие друзья. Вместе мы проводим почти все время. В самые жаркие дни мы часами можем просидеть на берегу речки...

Гость: Гость:

Summer 2015 was the luchshee.Ya went to the village to her grandmother, lived in the village nee.V my good friends. However, we spend almost all the time. In the hottest days we can sit on the banks of the river for hours. Swim, frolic. In the middle of the summer I was walking with my friends, and went with my girlfriend and my parents to the river, we slept in the car, it was so cool and unforgettable.We also rode with my dad many times at night city at night it was great, too.Summer is over very quickly and quietly, I am really looking forward to sleduyschee summer, I hope it is still summer.