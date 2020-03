Переведите, пожалуйста вот этот текст, только правильно, а не через переводчик ^-^ Mark Twain was a talented writer and wrote some of the funniest stories in the world. His real name was Samuel Clemens. He was born in 1835 and...

Английский язык

Переведите, пожалуйста вот этот текст, только правильно, а не через переводчик ^-^ Mark Twain was a talented writer and wrote some of the funniest stories in the world. His real name was Samuel Clemens. He was born in 1835 and grew up in the little town of Hannibal, Missouri. When Sam was twelve his father died. The shock changed him and he became a different boy. He stopped his little-boy games and thought about his mother's hard work and money problems. He had to help his mother. Sam went to work in his brother Orion's printing shop. At that time Sam began to write funny stories and took the name Mark Twain. Mark Twain had to change many jobs. He worked hard and visited many places in the USA. His experience and talent helped him to write his funny stories and people in America began to read and like what he wrote, and soon his stories became popular all over the world.

