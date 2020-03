Переведите следующие предложения. Обратите внимание на перевод дат и временных и??тервалов: 1. Я собираюсь перевести эту статью в понедельник, 12 октября. 2. Они собираются показать нам свою работу в среду, 3 ноября в 12 часов....

Гость: Гость:

1. I'm going to translate this article on Monday, October 12. 2. They are going to show us your work on Wednesday, November 3, at 12 o'clock. 3. This man is going to help us on Saturday, December 18. 4. We are going to visit your College Tuesday, January 27. 5. Are these people going to teach English in the fall of 2005. 6. Our Secretary is going to make tea at 5 o'clock. 7. In 6 hours our programmers are going to check and adjust the new file. 8. My friend always calls me at 9 o'clock in the evening, and we talk about love, music and good books. 9. My colleagues get together to play football on 9 may. 10. Our boss is going on the 20th of July with his family to go to London. 11. Our friends are going August 1 to go into the country, and on 15 August they are going to return to Moscow and go to work. 12. My friend is going on 1 September to buy a new computer because her old computer is not working. 13. My colleagues have a lot of work today. They're going to work at night. 14. You sometimes come home after midnight?