Переведите слова(без переводчика, иначе удалю) The train pulled into the station- Hold onto a rail- Things get even worse- Be stuck for an hour- Get on/off the train- Take a deep breath- Struggle to/ try to get used to (the weather/to the food)- Get used to- Have difficulty (in) understanding- Find it hard to make friends- Social etiquette- To study abroad- Learning opportunity- Improve language skills- An outgoing person- Treat sb like part of their family- Is quite overwhelming- Foreign place/language- (Be) rewarding- Challenging parts- Turn up for an appointment- Consider studying abroad- Go for it- Without a doubt- The best experience of my life- To become more self-confident- Patient and outgoing- It’s worthwhile to- Rules of behavior- Relatives- Seem rude or insincere- To show respect- Compliment a person on sth- Is considered to be (extremely rude)-
The train pulled into the station-поезд прибыл на станцию Things get even worse-всё стало даже хуже Be stuck for an hour-застрять на час Get on/off the train-/сесть на поезд/сойти с поезда Take a deep breath-глубоко вздохнуть Struggle to/ try to get used to (the weather/to the food)-/постараться привыкнуть к погоде, еде Get used to-привыкнуть к Have difficulty (in) understanding-иметь трудности с пониманием Find it hard to make friends-испытывать трудности с заведением друзей Social etiquette-социальный этикет To study abroad-учиться за границей Improve language skills-улучшать языковые навыки An outgoing person-человек, который общительный Treat sb like part of their family-считать кого-то частью своей семьи Foreign place/language-иностранное(заграничное)место/язык (Be) rewarding-быть вознаграджающим Challenging parts-обменивающиеся стороны Consider studying abroad-рассматривать учёбу за границей Without a doubt-без сомнений The best experience of my life-лучший опыт в моей жизни To become more self-confident-стать более самоуверенным Patient and outgoing-терпеливый и общительный It’s worthwhile to-это стоит того, чтобы Rules of behavior-правила поведения Relatives-родственники To show respect-показывать уважение Compliment a person on sth-сделать человеку комплимент Is considered to be (extremely rude)-это считается чрезвычайно грубым
