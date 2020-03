Переведите текст A man, who has been an apprentice for some years in a building trade and has therefore enough skill to be considered a skilled worker at his trade*, is called tradesman or craftsman. He may be a carpenter-and...

Переведите текст A man, who has been an apprentice for some years in a building trade and has therefore enough skill to be considered a skilled worker at his trade*, is called tradesman or craftsman. He may be a carpenter-and-joiner, bricklayer, mason, slater-and-tiler*, plumber, electrician, house painter, glazier, floor-and-wall tiler, plasterer, paper-hanger, steeplejack, hot water fitter* and so on. Bricklayer is a tradesman who builds and repairs brickwork, lays and joints salt glazed stoneware drains, sets, chimney pots, manhole frames and fireplaces. He renders brickwork, including the insides of manholes. A sewer and tunnel bricklayer is a specialized bricklayer. In some districts of Great Britain, bricklayers also fix wall and flooring tiles and slanting and lay plaster and granolithic floors. But elsewhere these are plasterer’s specialities. Carpenter is a man who erected wood frames, fits joints, fixes wood floors, stairs and window frames, asbestos sheeting and other wallboard. He builds or dismantles wood or metal formwork. The two trades of carpenter and joiner were originally the same, and most men can do both, but specialize in one or the other. In the USA the term “carpenter” includes a joiner. The word is derived from the French word charpente, which means a wood or metal framework. Joiner is a man who makes joinery and works mainly at the bench on wood, which has been cut and shaped by the machinists. His work is finer than the carpenter’s, much of it being highly finished and done in a joinery shop which is not exposed to weather*. In Scotland a joiner is a carpenter-and-joiner. Mason is a stone worker or stone setter. In Scotland and the USA a bricklayer is usually also a mason. A fixer or a fixer mason or a builder mason is a mason who sets prepared stones in walls, whether the stone be only facing or to the full wall thickness. Plasterer is a tradesman who may be a fibrous plasterer or a plasterer in solid work. The latter lays successive coats of plaster or rendering and fixes fibrous plaster such as mould сornices and wall pattern. He can use a horsed mould, erect lathing for plaster, and apply stucco*. A construction manager, or CM, provides services similar to those of general constructor, but represents client’s interest during all phases of the building process – design as well as construction. They are usually paid a negotiated fee for the scope of services rendered. For example, working with the architect during design, the CM provides updates cost projections so that a client will know probable costs, which the project evolves. A general constructor, however, doesn’t usually enter the scene until after the design is complete. The CM decides who bids the job, picks up the request for invitation to bid, evaluates the bids, and awards work to the most reasonable bidder. The CM also prepares contracts and sends them out to the subcontractors. The owner sings the contracts with each subcontractor, unlike a general constructor who signs these contracts. As a result, the subcontractors are under the CM’s direction. The CM may also be responsible for the safety of workers on the construction site.

