ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ТЕКСТ БЕЗ ПЕРЕВОДЧИКА !The water in the oceans, seas and rivers has become polluted in many places. If people drink this water, they can get ill or even die . People use oceans and seas as big dump and pour industria...

ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ТЕКСТ БЕЗ ПЕРЕВОДЧИКА !The water in the oceans, seas and rivers has become polluted in many places. If people drink this water, they can get ill or even die . People use oceans and seas as big dump and pour industrial and domestic waste info them . And so fish become toxic . It is very dangerous for people to eat such fish . Water birds leave places wits toxic water . A lot of trees on the coast die , too. The food we eat is not always healthy as fruit and vegetables can grow on polluted soil and become dangerous too . The meat we get from sheep and cows can be bad for our health if these sheep and cows eat grass that grows on polluted land . People cut down trees and many birds and animals can`t have home in their usual places and they begin dying out . If the situation doesn`t change , soon we shall live in a very different world -a world without a number of species that we know now . Nowadays people feel that it is more difficult to breathe : in big cities the air has become badly pollution . Most of the pollution comes from cars and buses. Old people and little children feel bad and get ill because of the polluted air .

