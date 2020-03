Переведите текст и ответьте на вопросы! Помогите пожалуйста! sightseeing in Washington If I were you and had a month's vacation, there are many places in the Unised states that I would like to visit. would have a hard time mak...

Английский язык

Переведите текст и ответьте на вопросы! Помогите пожалуйста! sightseeing in Washington If I were you and had a month's vacation, there are many places in the Unised states that I would like to visit. would have a hard time making up mo where to go, Perhaps if I never had been there before, I would Washington If you go in the spring you would see the cherry trees along th Basin on the Potomac River. These trees were given to the United states by the Japanese government. 1 wish could see them in blossom some time. If I were in Washington while Congress is in session, I would try to visit it a person wants to see it, he sits in the visitors' gallery, I would visit the White House also. To see certain parts of it, it is necessary that a person get a permit from his Congressman. A person from another country would go to his embassy and ask that he be given one. There are many other interesting things to see in Washington, lf l could spend a few days there, I would visit the Lincoln Memorial, the Pentagon, and the Jefferson Memorial. If you have lots of energy, you can climb to the top of the Washington Monument for a wonderful view of the city. 1 would prefer to g up in the elevator. would go to the smithsonian If I were you, would visit some museums, too. I Institution, too. You might go to the National Cemetery at Arlington and see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. If you have time, be sure to take the bus to Mount Vemon, the home of George Washington. You can see how a country gentleman in America lived about 250 years ago. going with you, I think you will have a good time. I wish were From: LANGUAGE AND LIFE IN THE USA, by Gladys G, Doty and Janet Ross 1. What is the name of the American capital? 2 where is it situated, on the West or on the east coast ? 3. What do you know about George Washington? 4. what is mounted vernon famous for? Why is it visited by many tourists? 5. Where is Washington state situated? show it on the map inside the cover of the book 6. What's the name of the building in Washington where the US Congress meets? 7 What river separates Maryland and Washington, D.C. from Virginia and West Virginia? 8. What is the name of the official residence of the US President? 9. What building in Moscow bears the same name? 10. What does the Congress consist of? 11. Say a few words in English about the following: a) the Lincoln Memorial, b) the Pentagon, c) the Jefferson Memorial, d) the Washington Monument, e) the Smithsonian Institution, f the Arlington National Cemetery 12. If you could travel to the USA which states and cities would you like to visit? Why?

Автор: Гость