Переведите текст на английский: В 2008 году челябинцы оригинально отметили свой праздник. 14 сентября в городе появился огромный 80 метровый смайл. Это около 10 тысяч горожан в желтых футболках в рамках акции «Челябинск улыбае...

Гость: Гость:

In 2008, Chelyabinsk originally celebrated their holiday. September 14 in the city there was a huge 80 meter smile. It is about 10 thousand citizens in yellow shirts in the framework of "Chelyabinsk smiles to the world" lined up at the Revolution Square in a huge smile. Area smile was 4000 to 400 square meters. переводчик в помощь