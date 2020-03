Переведите текст плиз fast Food Restaurants are popular all over the world.In Britain also there are Fast Food Restaurants.The food we eat there are - hamburgers and cheeseburhers, a pie and a miikshake or juice. These restau...

Английский язык

Переведите текст плиз fast Food Restaurants are popular all over the world.In Britain also there are Fast Food Restaurants.The food we eat there are - hamburgers and cheeseburhers, a pie and a miikshake or juice. These restaurants are not ordinary ones. There aren't any waiters. You order your food at the counter and pay for it at the same time. You get your food in a bag or a box. There are no plates, knives, forks or spoons there. You eat with your fingers. Drinks are in a paper or a plastic cups.You eat your meal.Then you throw bags,boxes and cups away. FFRs are very popular with young people. They can eat very quickly there.They can eat when they want:FFRs are open from 10 am to 12 pm. FFRs are very cheap. In such restaurants colours are bright and atmosphere is informal. Some people criticize these restaurants. They say the hamburgers are very big. They say there aren't many tables, but a lot of people. But isn't that because FFRs are popular!

Автор: Гость