Перевидите с русского на английский (переводчик - жалоба) Дэниел Джейкоб Рэдклиф?? — британский актёр театра и кино. Наиболее известный как Гари Поттер. Его карьера началась с телефильма «Дэвид Копперфилд», однако больше всего...

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe - British film and theater actor. Mostly known for his role as Harry Potter. His career began with the television movie "David Copperfield", but mostly he is known as a performer of the role of Harry Potter in the long series of the same named films based on the works of author Joanne Rowling. In 2009 Daniel was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actor of the decade. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California for his contribution to the development of the studio.