Английский язык

ПЕРЕВОД 1. They don't get along with each other. 2. I won't be able to get away from the office before seven. 3. The bus driver will tell you where to get off. 4. A reunion is a meeting of people who want to get together after a separation. 5. What time did you get back last time? 6. He is a new student but he gets on fine at school. 7. She is still trying to get over her cold. 8. It took him many years to get over the death of his parents.

