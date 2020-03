Перевод через переводчик не приветствуется !Перевести текст на английский язык: Запуск ракеты-носителя "Протон-М" с космическим аппаратом "Экспресс АМ4Р" завершился неудачно – из-за проблем в работе двигательной установки трет...

Гость: Гость:

The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Ekspress-AM4R spacecraft on board failed due to problems in the propulsion system of the third stage of the carrier rocket and the satellite was not launched into orbit. The Express-AM4R is believed to be the most powerful and high-tech Russian communications satellite. While at the orbit, i t was supposed to provide Internet access in remote and inaccessible regions of Russia at affordable prices. According to representatives of the space industry, the unit cost is about one billion rubles (28.8 million dollars). The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Breeze-M upper stage and the Ekspress-AM4R communication satellite was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday night. Meanwhile, a statue of the Sphinx was found on Mars.