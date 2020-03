Перевод Я сажусь в машину и еду прямо 5 м, по проспекту Ленина, затем поворачиваю направо и еду 330 м, по Советской улице, снова поворачиваю направо и еду 17 км, по шоссе Энтузиастов, затем 640 м прямо по улице Сергия Раданежс...

Гость: Гость:

I sit in the car and drive straight 5 m, on Lenin Avenue, then turn right and going 330 meters on the Soviet street again turn right and going 17 km on the highway of Enthusiasts, then 640 m straight on Sergius Radanezhskogo street, right 160 m by Andronievskaya Square, just 1.4 km away, on the street Nikoloyamskaya straight 310 m, on Yauzskaya street, right 540 meters down the street Solyanka, drive 97 meters to the left, on Solyansky travel directly to 750 m, at the Lubyanka travel, turn left and drive 190 m, 180 m straight on the Nowy Square, and finally exit 56m to the right, on Ilinka street.