Перевод на английский: Марусин отец был генеральным директором производственно-технического комбината. Звали его Федор Макарович. Мать заведовала крупнейшим в городе пошивочным ателье. Звали ее Галина Тимофеевна. Марусины роди...

Marusin father was the general manager of production and technical plant. His name was Fedor Kravchuk. The mother was in charge of the city's largest sewing studio. Her name was Galina Timofeevna. Marusino parents were not careerists. On the contrary, they gave the impression of a modest, shy and even helpless people. Fedor Kravchuk, for example, to enter the tram shy and afraid of the waiters. So he went to a black gorkomovskoy car, and take food from a closed valve. Galina Timofeevna, in turn, was afraid to cry and could not lay off a bad worker. Therefore layoffs engaged local committee, and handed Galina Timofeevna Stakhanovites awards. Marusino parents were not created for a successful career. By this they were forced to, I would say, civil circumstances. There is evidence, guaranteeing anyone nomenclature rapid ascent. For this purpose it is necessary to have four primitive qualities. You have to be Russian, the party, capable and sober. And it requires the collection of all these qualities. The absence of any of them does all the combination of completely meaningless. Russian, the party capable of drunk - not good. Russian, party sober fool - a figure moribund. Nonpartisan with all other outstanding qualities - does not inspire confidence. Finally, sober, capable of Jew-communist - it even annoys me. Marusino parents had all the necessary data. They were Russian, sober, and if the party is not too capable, then at least disciplined. They married before the war. For twenty-three years of Fedor Kravchuk he became an engineer. Galina Timofeevna worked as a seamstress, machine operator. Then came the thirty-eighth year. Of course, it was a terrible time. However, not all. Most dance to upbeat music Dunayevsky. In addition, the prices went down every year. Eggs cost nineteen rubles a kilogram. I sell it on every street corner. Of course, innocent people were shot. Yet one shot was to the benefit of many others. The shooting of a guaranteed increase of ten marshal his colleagues. On the vacated seat advanced general. Position of General Colonel held. Colonel Major deputized. Accordingly, increased in rank captains and lieutenants.