Перевод,плииз My neighbour Jason is a baker. He is very busy. When he is not at the bakery, he is out having fun. Every day Jason wakes up at 5 o’clock in the morning. He has breakfast and then he rides his bike to the bakery....

My neighbour Jason is a baker. He is very busy. When he is not at the bakery, he is out having fun. Every day Jason wakes up at 5 o'clock in the morning. He has breakfast and then he rides his bike to the bakery. When he gets there, he starts to make bread. His work is very hard. He works until 3 o'clock in the afternoon. Then he goes back home where he has lunch and rest for a while. In the evenings he sometimes goes to the cinema or meets his friends. On Wednesday he always does the shopping. On Sundays he always wakes up late and then reads the book or works in the garden. He usually goes to bed at 11 o'clock at night.

