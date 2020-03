Перевод,пожалуйста! -I have read Game Boy this week. It's very exciting.What other books have you written? -I have written over seventy books for children. They are of different styles-from picture books for older children. ...

Английский язык

Перевод,пожалуйста! -I have read Game Boy this week. It's very exciting.What other books have you written? -I have written over seventy books for children. They are of different styles-from picture books for older children. -Have you ever written fairy tales? -Yes,I have. I also write poetry for children and adults and have twice won the Waterctone's Poetry Competition.

Автор: Гость