Восемь правил дорожного движения на английском

Гость: Гость:

Long-standing rules of conduct in different places: at home, on the street, at school, in theatre, in transport, on the roads. And if you follow all these rules, you're considered well-mannered, cultured man. Modern man often uses cars, buses. Transport speeds up a meeting with the family, delivers on time to school, to work. But there are moments when he is a danger to human life. So you need to know and follow the rules of the road. We all know about the rules of behavior on the road. We have been taught since childhood – first the kindergarten teachers, the parents, then school teachers, road inspectors. So why do people die under the wheels of vehicles? It seems to me, because they think only about themselves: “I can run fast... I...” But never mind the consequences. Everyone knows that you need to cross the road in the right place, at crosswalks on a green light. But often, it is the opposite: rushing to work, to school, to kindergarten, pedestrians run across the road any roadway. They do not even think that, first of all, violate the rules of the road, and secondly, create an emergency situation, and thirdly, what kind of example they serve to their children. Seeing this, the child is able to do likewise, because adults do it. Now, let's think about others, about those who are put in a dangerous situation. Because the driver of the car, trying not to knock over the pedestrian crossing, mechanical brake sharply, and it may crash by running behind the transport, he can wag sideways and expose themselves and others at risk. For beginner stunt — in gyms or at the remote computer, not on the roads. Learn to take risks and Dodge there! But sometimes violations of the rules of the road are not to blame pedestrians and drivers. How often do the "dashing guys" skips at red lights, drive in the city at an unacceptable speed, overtaking each other. Such "daredevils" should not be designated on the roadway! To school I go on foot you have to cross several roads. On Kurmangazy street there is a traffic light, so it is easy to pass if you follow the rules. But the street. go is almost impossible, although there is a pedestrian crossing. It specially made because there is school No. 40, and there is a sign warning that nearby children have to be careful. But many drivers ignore all rules, they do not care that on the roadside the child stands and waits, when will this cease the flow of cars or a well-mannered driver will stop to let it pass. Traffic rules are obligatory for all – and for pedestrians and for drivers. Every citizen of our Republic should know the rules of the road, because it affects his life and safety. I think we need to strengthen the control of road traffic that everyone, of any age know the rules of the road. If each person will monitor their behaviour on the roads in our city will decrease the number of accidents. Drivers and pedestrians be careful and respect each other! Let's be civilized and well mannered, and will comply with the standards of conduct not just in public places but also on the roadway!