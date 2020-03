ПЕРЕВОДИТЕ, пожалуйста, на английский язык. Хотя бы часть 1. В этом журнале есть несколько интересных рассказов. 2. Много веков тому назад вокруг Сити была стена. 3. Прогноз погоды сообщает, что завтра будет гроза. 4. Сколько ...

Гость: Гость:

1. This magazine has some interesting stories. 2. Many centuries ago around the city was a wall. 3. The weather report says that tomorrow will rain. 4. How many guests will be at dinner? 5. There is not much time. 6. In this group a few students. 7. Spring is here almost never rains. 8. In the fridge are butter, milk, cheese, but no meat. 9. If the store has fish, buy, please. 10. On this side of the street there is a cinema. 11. In the family of many children, and therefore always a lot of work around the house. 12. The room was a table, two chairs and a sofa, nothing else. 13. At this junction there is a traffic light. 14. How many exams will be in the winter? 15. Today on television there is nothing interesting. 16. Nothing to argue about. 17. After the meeting was the concert? 18. There seems to be no hope. 19. In her face there was something familiar. 20. There is nothing better than a Cup of strong coffee early in the morning.