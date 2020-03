Personal letter You have received a letter from your friend Jill. “My parents often get annoyed with me because I spend a lot of time on the phone talking to my friends. Do you talk to your friends a lot on the phone too? Do ...

Английский язык

Personal letter You have received a letter from your friend Jill. “My parents often get annoyed with me because I spend a lot of time on the phone talking to my friends. Do you talk to your friends a lot on the phone too? Do your parents get annoyed with you? What do you do about it? If you’ve got any ideas about what I should do about it, let me know!” Write her an answer in 200-240 words. Remember the rules of letter writing. помогите написать письмо

Автор: Гость