Письмо на английском языке другу о моде

Английский язык
Письмо на английском языке другу о моде
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hi, my friend! I want to tell you about a fashion! Now fashionably there are a lot of different styles! Will be easy and gentle this summer of a fabric. But don't lose an urgency softer warmed dresses for warm, and also rainy weather. For example, jean skirts, fashionable shorts, sundresses will be in the forefront. In the autumn and in the winter snow-white color, color of elegance and the aristocracy is popular. Woolen dresses, polo-necks, trouser suits, coat of beige shades. The spring in the heat, ahead solar summer, and it means that it is time to think of clothes updating. Designers and fashionable houses took care, that in this season we were bright and inimitable. With it we will be helped by ultrafashionable orange color. your friend!
