Письмо о переезде в другой город

Dear … {указываем имя друга} , It was great to hear from you! Sorry I haven’t been in touch for so long! My life has really changed recently. We have moved to another flat. To be honest, it was difficult for me psychologically. I had been living there all my life and I have many good and bad memories which can remind me about the time spent there. I was so used to the apartment that I want to cry and create the time Machine and return all back. Of course, we took our furniture, other things, but it can’t substitute the ambiance we had because now we live in another district, have another view from the windows. There I made very many friends who I could go for a walk, play different games, make jokes with. Now I feel as I am cut off from the world. In addition, the place we live is desolate and it’s probably dangerous. It’s useless to speak about making friends. My parents are also unhappy, but they can’t change anything. We are going to the seaside but we don’t know the city/town we want to go. Now we are thinking about Sochi because very many improvements were made preparing for Olympic Games, so the city has places for sightseeing which can let you spend your time perfectly. What do you think about Sochi? How do you treat to relaxing abroad? What do you like more: recreating with doing nothing (passive rest) or you prefer excursions, doing sports (active rest)? Write me, please. I’ve got to go now! It’s time to watch an important football match. I’m looking forward to hearing from you soon! Best wishes, …{указываем своё имя БЕЗ фамилии, точку НЕ ставим