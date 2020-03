ПЛИЗ ПОМОГИТЕ . СРОЧНО ПЛИЗ. Не меньше 50-60 слов ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ. Помогите написать небольшое письмо другу на английском языке с переводом по теме : что ты делаешь днём и вечером . В в твоем письме должна быть следующая ...

Гость: Гость:

Dear Mike! I am your new pen pal. Today I want to tell you about our family"s daily routines. We are 4 in the family: mom, dad, my brother and me. My mom is first to get up. She usually makes breakfast for us, also,she cooks for lunch and dinner. I sometimes help her to peel potatoes. In the afternoon, I usually do my homework, then I go for a walk or ride my bike. In the evenings, I often watch TV or play computer games. What about you? I am looking forward to receiving a letter from you. Best regards, Misha.