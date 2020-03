по английски кем я буду через 10 лет кратко

Гость: Гость:

Unfortunately, I can not say who I will in ten years, or what I do, but I have some aspirations and dreams, so I have hope and faith in my future. When I track the status of adult life, I would like first to have a family. but before this study in a good profession. I dream of the happy future of our country, and what I can I help it that it grew and bloomed. I believe in the happy future of his and his country.