Подчеркните Participle I и Participle II и установите функции каждого из них,т.е. укажите, является ли оно определением, обстоятельством или частью глагола-сказуемого 1. They were watching the moving particles. 2. The techniq...

Английский язык
Подчеркните Participle I и Participle II и установите функции каждого из них,т.е. укажите, является ли оно определением, обстоятельством или частью глагола-сказуемого 1. They were watching the moving particles. 2. The technique employed uses a single probe. 3. When isolating radium, Marie Curie found other radioactive elements. 4. The paper discussed concerned the problem of radioactivity. 5. This reaction involves the following temperature changes. 6. Steam is usually generated in a boiler heated by fire.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. They were watching the moving particles. наблюдали ( частью глагола-сказуемого) 2. The technique employed uses a single probe. з адействованная, использованная, примененная, употребленная (определение) 3. When isolating radium, Marie Curie found other radioactive elements. изолируя (обстоятельство) 4. The paper discussed concerned the problem of radioactivity. о бсужденный (определение) 5. This reaction involves the following temperature changes. п оследующие (определение) 6. Steam is usually generated in a boiler heated by fire . воспроизводится, вырабатывается (часть глагола-сказуемого в страдательном залоге)

