Подчеркните Participle I и Participle II и установите функции каждого из них,т.е. укажите, является ли оно определением, обстоятельством или частью глагола-сказуемого 1. They were watching the moving particles. 2. The techniq...

Английский язык

Подчеркните Participle I и Participle II и установите функции каждого из них,т.е. укажите, является ли оно определением, обстоятельством или частью глагола-сказуемого 1. They were watching the moving particles. 2. The technique employed uses a single probe. 3. When isolating radium, Marie Curie found other radioactive elements. 4. The paper discussed concerned the problem of radioactivity. 5. This reaction involves the following temperature changes. 6. Steam is usually generated in a boiler heated by fire.

