Помогите сделать тест, пожалуйста! 1. In each line circle the words with the general meaning. 1. earthquake, flood, disaster, volcanic eruption, drought 2. mountains, geography, deserts, coastlines, plains 3. lizards, snake...

Английский язык

Помогите сделать тест, пожалуйста! 1. In each line circle the words with the general meaning. 1. earthquake, flood, disaster, volcanic eruption, drought 2. mountains, geography, deserts, coastlines, plains 3. lizards, snakes, animals, crocodiles, whales, monkeys 2. Find the pair of the words / word combinations with similar meaning. 1. damage a) weather disaster 2. natural disaster b) hurricane 3. space flight c) destroy 4. storm d) explore 5. research e) space travel 3. Open the brackets and use the Past Perfect Tense. 1) We (see) him before they (make) friends with him. 2) I already (get) home before it (begin) to rain. 3) There (be) a new painting that I (not see) before. 4) Captain Cook (discover) the island before he (die). 5) Bob (eat) all the cakes before Sam (come) home. 4. Fill in the gaps with since or for. 1. I have been living in New York ______ 1 year. 2. We have been waiting _______ 12:30. 3. I have been living in Valencia ________ last June. 4. She has been studying English ________ two months. 5. He has been studying English _______ last January. 5. Open the brackets and use the Past Simple or Past Continuous Tense. 1. I (to play) computer games yesterday. 2. I (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. 3. He (to play) computer games from two till three yesterday. 4. My brother (not to play) tennis yesterday. 5. She (to cook) the whole day yesterday.

