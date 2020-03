Помагите плз написать эссе по английскому на тему группы людей(ну там группировки типо эмо готы гопники панки католики и тп) Хотя бы на русском!

Гость: Гость:

hippies in the 1960s and 1970s a hippy was a person who opposed the normal standards of society. hippies wore unusual clothes. girls, for example, often wore Indian-style silk dresses and both men and women usually had long hair. they lived in groups together,often in places in the countryside. hippies believed in peace. a lot of hippies in the US and Europe went on marches to protest against the Vietnam War. when the hippy movement started in the US, especially in California, young people showed their peaceful feelings by wearing flowers in their hair. for this reason, they were also called flower people of flower children. hippies listened to rock music. they enjoyed the songs of bob Dylan and it was at this time that the Beatles wrote songs like `give peace a chance` and `all you need is love`.